Fireworks, for a long time a German tradition of the end of the year, are losing their brightness

BERLIN – Fireworks have long been a staple of New Year's Eve celebrations in Germany, with revelers launching their own pyrotechnics at the annual dream of alcohol and exuberance known in the country as "Silvester."

But for the first time this year, Berlin will join dozens of other German cities and communities to institute a partial ban on private fireworks, with three areas in the capital designated as free fireworks on New Year's Eve.

Most of the official and private fireworks shows will continue normally, including the spectacular spectacle at the iconic Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, and the skies of much of the country will remain lit, saturated with the sound of millions of small explosions.

But as the decade comes to an end, Germany's commitment to one of its most enduring New Year's Eve traditions seems to be diminishing.