Fallon Sherrock is the first woman to win a match at the PDC World Championship

Fallon Sherrock will not participate in the BDO Women's World Championship next week.

Sherrock became the first woman to win a game in the PDC championship earlier this month and finally reached the third round before losing to Chris Dobey.

The BDO announced on Monday that the prize money for the tournament would have to be reduced and most of the tickets for Indigo on The O2 were not sold.

More to follow …