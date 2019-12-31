Eva Marcille shares a beautiful photo with Cynthia Bailey, but fans criticize her after the last episode of RHOA

Eva Marcille shared a photo on her social media account where she is with her friend, Cynthia Bailey. Fans are excited about women, but some people criticize Eva for how she acted towards Kandi Burruss during the most recent episode of RHOA.

‘What did you think about the last episode of #RHOA? I haven't seen it, catch up with @bravotv, "Eva captioned her post.

Someone told him: "You are suspected of doing Porsha like that and you don't even admit it." Smh 🌻🌻 ’

Another follower posted: ‘Why are you always backing away and saying you don't say things that just recognize him and say yes, I said it and ??? You were my favorite, but this is making you nasty. "

An Instagram installer asked Eva: ‘Are you really forgetting what you say? Or you just don't want to admit it? "

Someone else sprouted on the photo of the two ladies and said: encanta I love it! You are shining pregnant, stay looking beautiful !!!

A follower said: "I like all your chemistry on camera! (I don't think Ole Girl has confidence in her new commitment to El Crazo)."

Another fan wrote: "You are all beautiful. BUT I need you to stop throwing stones and hide your hand. You will see when you look. Lol."

One commenter published: contexto Context is everything. You said forward them to her. … not everyone else. The elders say "the same dog that brings a bone also carries one,quot;

These days, Eva has been in the headlines today, after the most recent episode of RHOA in which she basically accused Kandi Burruss of lying about something that involved Porsha Williams.

The other day, fans were told that she began her NYE Resolution earlier this year.



