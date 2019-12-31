Erica Mena shows her pregnancy shine before New Year's Eve

Erica Mena fans can't wait for her to give birth to her and Safaree's girl. She has been flaunting her pregnancy for a long time and the future mother could not be more proud of her baby belly.

He recently posted a new photo on his social media account, and fans are mesmerized by its beauty.

Someone said: Ha You make pregnancy look like a child's play! #Beautiful, "and a follower posted this:" How the hell do you avoid urinating in your pants? When I was pregnant … boy, oh boy. My weak bladder. "

Another commentator wrote: "Okay, I don't like downtown, but you made me love," he always said it was a bag of grandma, but I withdraw it. 😍😍😍 ’

Erica also announced a makeup palette on her social media account:

‘#JuviasPartner. Ladies and all my MUA followers! Everyone must participate in this sale! The @JuviasPlace mini palettes are essential for our bags and makeup kits. They are so pigmented and so beautiful. From nude, brown and beautiful bright colors. My favorite is the naked and chocolate palette. Here is a little "How Too,quot; about how I do my makeup without makeup / makeup in motion in 4 minutes. Don't forget to use my MENA code to save money. #JuviasPartner #NewMiniPallets #JuviasPlace ’

A fan told Erica: "This baby is so good to you … you can see the pregnancy on your face, but it's beautiful." Most of the ladies I know have babies that show themselves totally on the face and ass. "

Someone else said: "I'm a JP addict! I can't get enough of their palettes and foundations! I switch between them and Fenty Beauty. Love Love Love! & # 39;

Not long ago, Safaree praised Erica and all women in general in a sincere message on her social media account.


