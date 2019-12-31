Erica Dixon publishes her first photo with her three daughters – Emani and Twins Embrii and Eryss – ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta fans are in love

Erica Dixon had a wonderful Christmas with her three beautiful daughters, and has decided to share some photos with Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta fans.

The businesswoman looked charming, sitting in front of a giant Christmas tree surrounded by tons of presents.

Erica is twinning with her eldest daughter, Emani Richardson, whom she shares with Lil Scrappy while holding her adorable twin daughters: Embrii and Eryss.

Supporters are in love with twin babies and their teenage sister and how awesome they all look.

Erica captioned the photo: “Merry Christmas from my family to yours. May your holidays be filled with joy and peace. Surround yourself with loved ones, and may God cover those who have lost the near and dear ones. 💋❤️ "

A fan wrote: "Aw, they look like real-life baby dolls! 😍😍 Merry Christmas, Erica Dixon and your family too."

This sponsor said: "I love you, you are a great mother, you are the best class and the children are an excellent example, maybe some people teach you who does not. Smile, God bless the family. The twins look like baby dolls baby # ChocolateBabies My God … the eyes on those beautiful girls. 😍😍😍 "

This person added: "There are no bows or pigtails and it is still so arranged." Erica, you've been fine. I'm still good Hello E! Erica and junk have the prettiest daughter! And babies are so cute!

Erica received a semi-apology from Bambi Benson's husband after he called her "basic."

He said: "I really didn't mean basic, do you feel me? I was referring to the other word that goes with basic: typical. Respect for being the mother (of Emani). Now, get money from child support but still to tell everyone that he is not receiving money, that was all. I am not going to jail without support because I take care of my son. I have been taking care of my seed since before she was born. I was giving Erica $ 2,000 per month before that she was born. Stop lying. "

He added: “Two weeks before the meeting, she called the police to my house to come find my daughter when I told her I could go find her if I wanted to come find her. I'm tired. We just got back from (Six Flags) White Water. I took my daughter and all her friends to White Water. We had a bomb once. We went back to the house, and I guess she saw all that on Instagram, she likes it, ‘Oh no, she needs to go home now! You need to bring her home now! "I'm like," Yes, I'm tired. If you want to come find it, you can come find it. She brought to the police (laughs). Who does that? My daughter was ashamed. You wouldn't even think that would come from her. That's why I say it's typical. I pay child support, and she lies about it. "

Erica is entering the new year with more positivity.



