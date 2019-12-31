England test team of the decade: Which players of the last 10 years make the XI? The | Cricket News





Who would do your England Test XI of the decade?

Despite what I can hear about Test Cricket, following England in the last decade has been anything but boring.

He triumphs three ashes, including a first victory in Australia since 1986/87, victories of famous series in India, South Africa and Sri Lanka and, of course, rose to number 1 in the ranking of tests for the first time.

In the last 10 years, England has recorded series victories over all other major nations that play the Tests, but has also suffered series losses on seven of those eight sides. There are likely to be ups and downs in any decade, but it really feels as if it is shaking between the two more often than most!

However, we are here to focus on the positive aspects and the best XI test in England of the 2010s. If your favorite player has been lost, rest assured that it is entirely due to a prejudice against him, his county and everything they represent, and there are not only 11 places to fill and some very difficult decisions to make …

Andrew Strauss (c)

Captain of England's first team to win the ashes in Australia for 24 years, in 2010/11 Strauss supported him by leading the team to world number 1 with a demolition of India a few months later. It is possible that he only played for two and a half years of the 2010s and it could be said that his best time as a batter occurred in the last years of the previous decade, but he still managed three hundred at that time.

Andrew Strauss led England to world number 1 in 2011 and captains our team of the decade

Since his retirement, England has had more opening batters than in the UK elections in the last 10 years, which is true, and shows how difficult it has been to replace a man who will become one of England's great captains. and opening batters.

Alastair Cook

Do I really need to explain this? Man has been granted a knighthood, for God's sake! Twenty-three hundred from 2010 onwards, five of them doubles, the most tests conducted by an England batsman, the largest number of runs by an Englishman in a series of ashes since 1929, and the list continues. His style was never the most pleasing to look at, but, boy, could he score runs?

2:51 Highlights of the latest test entries by Alastair Cook, against India in 2018, as he earned a 33 ° before being fired by 147 Highlights of the latest test entries by Alastair Cook, against India in 2018, as he earned a 33 ° before being fired by 147

As captain, he led from the front with three centuries while England triumphed in India for the first time in 27 years and raised the ash urn twice, the second time only 18 months after Australia's tumultuous 2013/14 tour ended in a Defeat 5-0 with little acrimony. A notable career had a fairytale ending when Cook retired from international cricket with an emotional century in his final test innings at The Oval in 2018.

Jonathan Trott

When people talk about England needing hitters who really value their wicket, they can dig and really build tickets with emphasis on how many runs instead of how quickly, they are talking about Trott. They may not know it, but they are. Similar to Cook, there was no concern for the style. In fact, in 52 Tests he never reached a six. Trott was all substance, a rock in n. 3 for the side that climbed to the top of the world rankings, producing relentless races while allowing the freest batters to flourish in the middle order.

In the last decade, Jonathan Trott helped England beat the ashes in 2010/11 and 2013

Which brings us to the most obvious omission of this XI: Ian Bell. An amazing and elegant player who offered England a lot over the years. Its hedge impulse is only worthy of a place on the side, but, ultimately, it was reduced to Trott or Bell, and for all of Bell's undoubted class, it is Trott's arena that has cost England the most to replace and thus get the header.

Joe Root

He has undoubtedly heard that Root's form with the bat has suffered since he assumed the position of England captain, that his average has been reduced, and so on. Statistics support it. However, statistics also tell you that, despite that fall, in the history of Test Cricket, only 10 batters have averaged more for England than Root, and the last one withdrew in 1968.

2:05 Joe Root re-formed in style against New Zealand in December playing his longest test tickets and scoring a third double hundred for England Joe Root re-formed in style against New Zealand in December playing his longest test tickets and scoring a third double hundred for England

Root is a generational talent and his double century in New Zealand recently showed that he could be returning somewhere near his best level. Some will see their 17 hundreds and 45 years and say they should convert more than those fifty, I'm sure they agree, but it also shows a remarkable consistency. Write down half a century in one of every three test entries, and that's rounding it up. England fans will expect Root to have much more to come in the next decade.

Kevin Pietersen

Forget about Textgate, forget the reintegration process and forget the way it all ended for him, Pietersen is almost indisputably the most entertaining and exceptionally bright hitter that has played Test Cricket for England. Seven of its 23 hundred tests arrived in this decade, with another 18 half centuries added in good measure. However, the numbers only tell a fraction of the story.

Kevin Pietersen scored an impressive 149 against South Africa in the now infamous 2012 Headingley Test

At its best, its entire tickets were like watching a standout reel. He could disarm bowling attacks in the blink of an eye and he did it all over the world in all different conditions with a double hundred in Adelaide, impressive tons in Colombo and Mumbai, and in England, you would go a long way to find a better blow than his amazing 149 against South Africa in Headingley. Like him or he detests him, there is only one KP and he simply has to be in this XI.

Ben stokes

It will not surprise that every player in this XI is a winner of Ashes. In fact, 10 of them have won the ballot box at least twice. The other is Stokes. However, he is the one whose contribution to an Ashes Test game will be most remembered. That Entries, his entries in Headingley in August, wrote his name in the Ashes folklore. He is possibly the best in a test between England and Australia. It could even be the best in a test, end point.

2:49 The ashes appeared in August, but then they went up to Ben Stokes with a magnificent century to keep the battle for the urn alive. The ashes appeared in August, but then they went up to Ben Stokes with a magnificent century to keep the battle for the urn alive.

That certainly is at the top of the list when it comes to his impressive and winning performances for England in red ball cricket, but it is a list. That list would not include his 258 in Cape Town in 2016, as the game ended in a draw, but he showed once again the extraordinary talent he has. With bat, ball and in the field, Stokes is able to win for England and the worrying thing for the opposing sides is that he only seems to be improving.

Matt Prior

The man behind the stumps when England was at its best in this decade and an excellent and aggressive hitter who entered number 7. He was helped by the quality of the six in front of him, often placing the team in such a position. strong and giving him the freedom to attack, but on the occasions when they did not, Prior proved his worth.

Matt Prior reached a hundred matches for England in Auckland in 2013

A challenging century comes to mind to save a draw in Auckland in 2013, while he also had a test average of more than 40. Behind the scenes, Prior was a key figure in the locker room, playing the role of motivator and ensuring that the standards are met. Jonny Bairstow has to settle for a squad place.

Graeme Swann

For years, England had been looking for a truly world-class spinner and they found one in Swann. He was well established at the beginning of the decade and from the beginning of 2010 until his retirement in the middle of the ashes 2013/14, he took 193 wickets, bringing his general account to 255. Although he was more than able to endure When necessary, Swann was at his best when he hunted wickets, with his ability to make the ball fall late and turn sharply cheating the batters regularly. Along with his Ashes triumphs, perhaps the biggest contribution of the off-spinner came in the historic victory of the series over India in 2012, where he won 20 wickets at 24.75.

Graeme Swann took 193 of 255 test wickets from England in the 2010s

Moeen Ali is perhaps unfortunate to get lost due to his 181 test wickets in the decade, but he will be there to intervene by one of the sealers on particularly dry surfaces and tours of the subcontinent.

Stuart broad

Since 2010, Broad has taken 403 test wickets. Only one bowler has taken more in that time, and we will reach him shortly! The sailor is famous for his ability to produce a spell that changes the game. He has done it again and again for England; those knees begin to pump and the wickets begin to fall.

2:03 Check out some of the highlights of the Stuart Broad England test Check out some of the highlights of the Stuart Broad England test

There are many that England fans will remember, but, of course, there is one that they will appreciate more than any other. August 6, Trent Bridge. Wide with barely credible figures of 8-15 and Australia shot up by 60, it even generated the & # 39; oh-mi-Broad! & # 39; celebration, reprimanded by the man of England from time to time. It's hard to think how I could get over that, but spending a summer sending David Warner to pack in the first one ran it close!

James Anderson

Given that he has spent the past 10 years marking milestones and breaking records, it is not surprising that Anderson has taken more test wickets, 429, than any other person at that time. First, he brought 200 wickets; which soon became 300; It wasn't long after Ian Botham to become England's main wicket carrier of all time; and then it went over 400. His number 500 reached Lord & # 39; s in 2017; and the following summer Glenn McGrath passed, making him the most prolific fast bowler in the history of the tests. Now it approaches 600.

1:35 James Anderson is the leading cricket test sailor: we look at the spells that helped him get there James Anderson is the leading cricket test sailor: we look at the spells that helped him get there

If Broad is more a striped bowler, taking his wickets in bursts, Anderson is Mr. Consistent. It may seem that they condemn him with weak praise, but it is understood as the highest compliment. Anderson is consistently brilliant: the skill and control that shows spell after spell, game after game, series after series is amazing. Even at 37, he's eager to continue, but he can't continue forever, so England fans should enjoy watching the & # 39; king of the swing & # 39; while they still can.

Steven Finn

The excellence of Broad and Anderson means that they have dominated when it comes to sealers from England over the past decade, which makes this final selection the most complicated. In home conditions, Chris Woakes has been excellent, if the game were played on Lord & # 39; s, it would be an assailant, and it would also add depth to the batting, while Tim Bresnan made a valuable contribution at the beginning of the decade both at home and abroad, especially in the success of the ashes 2010/11.

Steven Finn took six wickets in the 2010/11 Ashes Opening Test in Brisbane

However, the last place is for Finn. First, according to the numbers: 125 wickets in just 36 tests is an impressive record. He was the main wicket player after three Tests of the victorious English Down Under tour before he was dropped, somewhat hard, and added another 12 wickets at 22.50 in the ashes of 2015, again despite only playing three matches.

It is also important to remember the bowler who was when he first made his way, an imposing presence at 6 & # 39; 7 "and capable of reaching 90 mph and producing an abrupt rebound. Several problems with his career, hitting the stumps in his stride and other similar things mean that he is no longer the bowler he was, but, at his best, was a threat to the opposition hitters and offered England something completely different.

