England has poor performance away from home, says Nasser Hussain | Cricket News

"Anywhere with Root, Stokes, Anderson and Broad, I shouldn't be playing cricket like this away from home."



















Nasser Hussain and Ian Ward discuss England's recent problems on and off the field before the second test against South Africa.

Nasser Hussain says there is too much talent in the England Test team so they can continue playing so badly away from home.

England has a horrible recent record in series abroad, winning only twice: 3-0 in Sri Lanka a year ago and 2-1 on its last tour of South Africa in 2015-16, since winning in India in 2012-13 .

Since that success in India, England has drawn three series and lost seven, with an individual record of eight wins, 10 draws and 23 losses after their last away defeat at Centurion against South Africa.

The highlight of day four of the first Test between South Africa and England, as the hosts secured a victory of 107 races.

"If it was just a bad game, then you may think it's just a hiccup and we can correct it," Hussain said Sky sports news. "But, let's be honest, historically, far from home, England hasn't played a great cricket."

"They are the mediocrity of the table; problems with their batting, a little silly with their bowling in the last game, considering they had (Stuart) Broad and (James) Anderson, with more than 1,000 test wickets between them."

England coach Chris Silverwood defended Joe Root's decision to insert South Africa after tourists lost the first Test in Centurion.

"They seemed to want to enter without a roulette, so don't give me this & # 39; Jack Leach was sick & # 39; yes. He was sick, but before the test in Hamilton, he was left out when he was fit and healthy.

"You don't mind losing a game if you make your tactical decisions and selection decisions correctly. I'm not sure they are doing it right now."

Former England assistant coach Paul Farbrace and batting coach Mark Ramprakash play the role of selectors and debate England's XI for Cape Town.

"Any side with (Joe) Root, (Ben) Stokes, Anderson and Broad, although I'm not sure they have all four (playing this week), they shouldn't play cricket like this away from home."

"They are, or at least will end, four of the best English cricket of all time and, for the moment, they have poor performance."

"The races in the first inning (they are important), they are a little smarter when they play and, let's be honest, they need a little more noise from the captain."

England captain Joe Root praised his team's attitude after the disease ruined his preparation for the first Test and the game itself.

"I look at the side of Virat Kohli India Test and I think, that is one side of Kohli, Kane Williamson (the same with New Zealand), but I look at the test side of Root's Test and I think what impression he has on him . Not much time. "

England will expect to begin its test change, and the new year, with a victory in Cape Town in the second race that begins on Friday, live at Sky Sports Cricket starting at 7:30 am.

While the fate of the test team remains mixed, Hussain reflected on a fantastic 2019 for the team as a whole, which included a first ICC Cricket World Cup victory in his homeland in the summer.

"Whatever you say about English cricket, and we are in a depressing situation at the moment, but it is incredibly observable," Hussain added. "This summer, with the Ashes, Stokes in Headingley was amazing, but the highlight should be that victory at the World Cup in Lord & # 39; s."

Watch our special On Demand program now while the winners of the World Cup in England reflect on their remarkable triumph in Lord's.

"It was probably one of the best cricket games in history, and it turned out to be a World Cup final, and it turned out to be a Super Over, with Ian Smith in the comment,quot; by the slightest margin. "

"It was a great day,quot;.

Watch the first day of the second Test between South Africa and England starting at 7:30 a.m. on Friday at Sky Sports Cricket.