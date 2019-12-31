Eddie Murphy will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Critics ’Choice Awards

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

There is no doubt that Eddie Murphy is a living legend, and he will soon be recognized for the incredible career he has had so far.

According to Deadline, Eddie Murphy has been announced as the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award for the upcoming Critics ’Choice Awards. The Critics' Choice Association has also noted that Eddie is "the most successful African-American actor in the history of the film business and one of the top five box office artists in general."

Recently, he returned to Saturday Night Live for the first time in 35 years and repeated some of his iconic roles such as Velvet Jones, Buckwheat and Gumby. His appearance gave the program its highest scores in the last 2 and a half years.

In addition to being honored during this year's awards ceremony, he is also nominated for Best Actor for his portrayal of Rudy Ray Moore on Netflix's "Dolemite Is My Name."

Many fans are also excited to see some of their upcoming projects. Earlier this year, he resumed his role as Prince Akeem in the sequel to the classic movie "Coming To America," which is expected to fall later in 2020.

