ECB offers "cautious,quot; support to the four-day trial plan | Cricket News

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is supporting plans for four-day test matches to ease the workload of the players.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) will examine the testing schedule beyond 2023 in January, when the idea of ​​reducing matches from five days to four is likely to be debated.

"We are definitive advocates of the four-day trial concept, but with caution, as we understand that it is an emotional issue for players, fans and others who have concerns about challenging the heritage of the test cricket," the ECB said in a statement.

"We believe it could provide a sustainable solution for the complex programming needs and workloads of the players we face as a global sport."

"One of our top priorities is to shore up a healthy future for trial cricket as we continue to build accessible ways for new fans to enjoy our sport."

"We are firmly behind an exhaustive and considerate consultation where all opinions are explored."

The five-day tests have been implemented since 1979 and some of the most exciting finishes of the format, including the Oval raffle that sealed England's historic victory of the ashes in 2005, have been played on the last day.

However, the ICC has allowed certain Tests since 2017 to be played for four days.

These matches are outside the World Testing Championship, such as England's historic meeting with Ireland at Lord & # 39; s in July.

Last week, the executive director of Cricket Australia, Kevin Roberts, said the mandatory four-day tests are "something we should seriously consider."

The four-day test matches are likely to follow the game conditions used for the handful of recent four-day tests, with 98 games scheduled to be played each day instead of 90.

Any changes must be approved by the ICC cricket committee in 2020.

Then, the board of the executive director, which is composed of representatives of the member countries, would have to vote them.

The shortening of the series of tests in the cricket calendar is considered a potential way to relieve pressure on players and the international calendar.