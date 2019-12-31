Dylan Larkin of Detroit Red Wings doesn't want fans to vote for him in the NHL All-Star Game: "I like days off more,quot;

Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin was extremely honest about being part of the upcoming NHL All-Star festivities January 24-25. After being nominated for "Last Men In," a process that gives fans the ability to select one more player from each division to be voted in the All-Star Weekend, Larkin asked fans to avoid his name in the ticket.

"Please do not vote (for me). I like days off more," Larkin said Tuesday, according to the Detroit Free Press & # 39; Helene St. James.

Larkin is having a low season with only nine goals and 24 points in 40 games, which leads him to finish with 18 goals and 49 points, which would be his lowest scoring since 2016-17. Last season, he had 32 goals and 73 points in 76 games.

The 2019-20 campaign has been less than ideal for the Red Wings, which currently occupy the last place in the NHL with a record of 9-28-3, which makes them the only team in the league that has not yet won At least 10 games this season. .

Over the course of the season, the 23-year-old has also been simple in regards to the overall performance of the team.

"It's frustrating. Call it what you want, it's frustrating right now. It's hard to try to find an answer when it's night after night and we try different things," Larkin said after the team dropped a 6-1 decision to the New . York Rangers on November 6, just two days after suffering another 6-1 loss to the Nashville Predators.

"It seems to be a different story every night. We can't really generate 60 full minutes, a complete game."

Striker Tyler Bertuzzi was the only Detroit player to be part of the All-Star team as part of the Metropolitan Division team. He leads the Red Wings with 30 points in 40 games.