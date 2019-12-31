Dove Cameron Tweets Marriage proposal to Jennifer Lawrence … again

Pigeon cameron He wants everyone to know about his eternal love Jennifer Lawrence.

On Monday night, the actress shared a flirtatious tweet about The Hunger Games alum, a movement, as his fans quickly pointed out, the Disney star did years before.

As the actress tweeted, "If Jennifer Lawrence loves me, I would like to publicly ask for her hand in marriage."

The tweet was a lot of fun, of course, since Cameron has been dating her Decendents co-star Thomas Doherty for quite some time now. However, he needed his fans to know that his crush on J.Law was alive and well.

Following the Protection agents Alum's tweet, a 23-year-old fan, quickly found the star's similar message about the 2013 Oscar winner. read, "This is my official marriage proposal with Jennifer Lawrence."

The user tweeted a screenshot of the 2013 proposal along with the 2019 proposal and wrote: "Dove Cameron at the beginning of the decade, Dove Cameron at the end of the decade."