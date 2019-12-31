Dove Cameron Tweets Marriage proposal to Jennifer Lawrence … again

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Pigeon cameron He wants everyone to know about his eternal love Jennifer Lawrence.

On Monday night, the actress shared a flirtatious tweet about The Hunger Games alum, a movement, as his fans quickly pointed out, the Disney star did years before.

As the actress tweeted, "If Jennifer Lawrence loves me, I would like to publicly ask for her hand in marriage."

The tweet was a lot of fun, of course, since Cameron has been dating her Decendents co-star Thomas Doherty for quite some time now. However, he needed his fans to know that his crush on J.Law was alive and well.

Following the Protection agents Alum's tweet, a 23-year-old fan, quickly found the star's similar message about the 2013 Oscar winner. read, "This is my official marriage proposal with Jennifer Lawrence."

The user tweeted a screenshot of the 2013 proposal along with the 2019 proposal and wrote: "Dove Cameron at the beginning of the decade, Dove Cameron at the end of the decade."

Cameron then retweeted side by side and joked, "waaaaaaaait. I don't remember this. ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡ ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡!!! ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡

Unfortunately for Cameron, Lawrence is out of the market.

the Silver Linings strategy book married student Cooke Maroney in a luxurious ceremony full of stars on Rhode Island in October.

In November, the couple went to Indonesia for their honeymoon.

On the other hand, Cameron seems to be still very much in love with Doherty.

On December 3, the star shared some adorable photos of her and her boyfriend smiling together. In her caption, she sprouted on the 24-year-old girl. As she wrote, "a weird smile because these children love the love of my life."

In April 2018, he told his fans that he had many intentions to marry Doherty. However, that could change if Jennifer Lawrence is single again.

ME! News returns Monday morning, January 6 at 7 a.m.

Recent Articles

New Year's Eve 2020: photos from around the world

Latest News Matilda Coleman - 0
From Australia to New York City, people gather to celebrate the new year with fireworks. and musical celebrations.Here is a collection of images...
Read more

Julianne Hough's husband is willing to explore her sexuality after she said she was not "straight"

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
InstagramBrooks Laich reveals her New Year's resolutions that include learning more about her sexuality after her wife opened in a previous interview that she...
Read more

Lady Gaga closes 2019 with the New Year's Eve jazz and piano show at the Las Vegas residence

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Lady Gaga gave her fans an incredible year in 2019 when she continued her residency in Las Vegas at the Park Theater, where she...
Read more

Ian Holloway appointed manager of Grimsby Town | Soccer news

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more

Srebrenica: former Bosnian Serbian general accused of helping genocide | News

Latest News Matilda Coleman - 0
The war crimes prosecutor in Bosnia and Herzegovina accused a former Bosnian Serbian army general of assisting the genocide by participating in the 1995...
Read more
©