Dove Cameron Tweets Marriage proposal to Jennifer Lawrence … again

He wants everyone to know about his eternal love Jennifer Lawrence.
On Monday night, the actress shared a flirtatious tweet about The Hunger Games alum, a movement, as his fans quickly pointed out, the Disney star did years before.
As the actress tweeted, "If Jennifer Lawrence loves me, I would like to publicly ask for her hand in marriage."
The tweet was a lot of fun, of course, since Cameron has been dating her Decendents co-star Thomas Doherty for quite some time now. However, he needed his fans to know that his crush on J.Law was alive and well.
Following the Protection agents Alum's tweet, a 23-year-old fan, quickly found the star's similar message about the 2013 Oscar winner. read, "This is my official marriage proposal with Jennifer Lawrence."
The user tweeted a screenshot of the 2013 proposal along with the 2019 proposal and wrote: "Dove Cameron at the beginning of the decade, Dove Cameron at the end of the decade."
Cameron then retweeted side by side and joked, "waaaaaaaait. I don't remember this.
Unfortunately for Cameron, Lawrence is out of the market.
the Silver Linings strategy book married student Cooke Maroney in a luxurious ceremony full of stars on Rhode Island in October.
In November, the couple went to Indonesia for their honeymoon.
On the other hand, Cameron seems to be still very much in love with Doherty.
On December 3, the star shared some adorable photos of her and her boyfriend smiling together. In her caption, she sprouted on the 24-year-old girl. As she wrote, "a weird smile because these children love the love of my life."
In April 2018, he told his fans that he had many intentions to marry Doherty. However, that could change if Jennifer Lawrence is single again.
