Donald Trump and Barack and Michelle Obama lead the "most admired,quot; Gallup poll of 2019

In a new year-end Gallup survey, the company asked Americans across the United States for a period of two weeks to name which man and woman, who live anywhere in the world, to admire more in 2019. And The results show that everything in the United States seems to be divided along the lines of political parties.

President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama tied for first place on the list of the most admired men. This is the twelfth time that Obama ranks first on the list, but this is President Trump's highest rating.

Barack Obama and Donald Trump tie as the most admired man this year. https://t.co/4bM4XVDNm1 pic.twitter.com/V10ArtL2bL – GallupNews (@GallupNews) December 30, 2019

Gallup says that Trump's popularity has continued to grow since he was elected president in 2016, and that the votes between him and Obama were completely in the line of the party. They said the overwhelming results showed that Republicans named President Trump and Democrats on behalf of President Obama, with very few other names receiving a mention.

"When the president in office is not the (most admired man), it is usually because he is politically unpopular, as was the case with Trump in 2017 (36% approval) and 2018 (40%)," Gallup explained. "Trump is more popular now than in the past two years, with a job approval rating of 45%, among his best as president."

When it comes to the most admired woman, there was no doubt that Americans love former first lady Michelle Obama. She was easily at the top of the "Most Admired Women of 2019,quot; list, with 10 percent of the votes.

Former first lady Michelle Obama has been named the "most admired woman,quot; in the world for the second year in a row. https://t.co/qNHnmC4ZvD – ABC News (@ABC) December 31, 2019

The former 55-year-old FLOTUS had a great-selling memory this year titled Becoming, and has been on a book tour with sold out tickets for most of 2019. Michelle and Barack also released their production company Higher Ground and produced the Netflix documentary American factory, which is on Oscar's short list.

Gallup says that Michelle Obama has had a stronger end on this list in the past two years, compared to her eight years as First Lady. When it was FLOTUS, it never received more than eight percent of the votes.

In second place was Melania Trump with five percent, followed by Hillary Clinton, Oprah Winfrey and climate change activist Greta Thunberg, who were tied for third with three percent.

The results of the Gallup survey were based on phone calls to a random sample of 1,025 Americans in the 50 states over 18 between December 2 and 15. Participants were not given a list of names to choose from, and instead they had to name which man and woman they admired most.



