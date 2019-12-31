Dominic Calvert-Lewin: Everton will start talks with the future about new agreement | Soccer news





Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored twice when Everton beat Newcastle on Saturday

Everton will begin talks with forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin about a new contract.

But the suggestions that a new agreement for the 22-year-old, who has scored three goals in the first two games of Carlo Ancelotti, is imminent is premature.

Everton wants to reward the player, who is in the middle of a five-year agreement he signed in May 2017, with a new long-term contract and talks are expected to begin in the new year.

Overnight reports suggested that the Sheffield United Academy graduate had become a transfer target for Manchester United in January.

Calvert-Lewin has scored five goals in his last five Premier League appearances, as many as in his previous 28

Calvert-Lewin arrived from the Blades in August 2016 for £ 1.5 million when he was 19 and has since scored 26 goals, including 10 in all competitions this season.

Meanwhile, Ancelotti says he will meet with the Everton hierarchy after Sunday's FA Cup tie with Liverpool rivals to discuss possible January signings.

