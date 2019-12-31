Dolphins CB Xavien Howard arrested and charged with domestic battery!

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard was arrested and charged with domestic assault Sunday night.

According to reports, Howard allegedly grabbed his girlfriend by both arms and pushed her against the mirrored glass wall in the hallway of his room. Then he fell and landed on the crutch to walk his medical assistant.

ESPN reports that an officer said he observed scratches and redness on Howard's right wrist / forearm grabbing her, as well as a scratch and redness from the fall.

