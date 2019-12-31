Dolphins CB Xavien Howard arrested and charged with domestic battery!

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard was arrested and charged with domestic assault Sunday night.

According to reports, Howard allegedly grabbed his girlfriend by both arms and pushed her against the mirrored glass wall in the hallway of his room. Then he fell and landed on the crutch to walk his medical assistant.

ESPN reports that an officer said he observed scratches and redness on Howard's right wrist / forearm grabbing her, as well as a scratch and redness from the fall.

Howard was taken to the Davie Police Department where he was prosecuted before being transported to a local hospital after complaining of knee pain due to recent surgery. He was then transferred to the Broward County Jail. He paid a $ 3,000 bonus on Monday.

"We are aware of the situation and are currently collecting information," the Dolphins said in a statement. "We will not have more comments at this time."

Coach Brian Flores says they are investigating the incident.

"We are still collecting information on that. We take situations like that very, very serious. We are collecting information. It's unfortunate," Flores said. "How does it affect us? It impacts us. Again, we take these things very seriously. We will collect all the information and do what we consider best for the organization.

"It's too early to know. I haven't even talked to him. We have a process here. We'll go through that process, Chris, myself, Brandon, Tom, we'll have a conversation with X and make a decision. Once we get all the information ".