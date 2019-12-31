DMX returns to the stage in Las Vegas just a few weeks after registering for rehab

Instagram

Just over two months after retiring from two concerts planned to work on maintaining his sobriety, the rapper & # 39; X Gon & # 39; Give It to Ya & # 39; is presented to fans at the Hakkasan Las Vegas nightclub.

Up News Info –

Rap veteran DMX He returned to the stage in Las Vegas on Sunday (December 29), a few weeks after registering at a rehabilitation center.

The MC "Party Up (Up in Here)" retired from two concerts planned in mid-October to work to maintain its sobriety, but this weekend, he returned to action while performing for fans at the Hakkasan Las Vegas nightclub .

According to TMZ, the hip-hop star stuck to the water and smoked cigarettes before putting himself in the spotlight for a set full of successes, featuring performances of songs such as "Ruff Ryders & # 39; Anthem", "Where the Hood At? " And "X" I'll give it to you. "

Heading to his 2019 roller coaster, which began with a prison release after a one-year sentence for tax evasion, he told the crowd: "When you fall, get back up," he said. "Everyone here has been bullshit and you never know what God is willing to do for you until you need me to do something for you."

<br />

DMX, which has struggled with substance abuse problems for years, is no stranger to rehabilitation, since it previously sought professional help in 2017.