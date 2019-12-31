Diddy wishes his son, Justin Combs, a happy birthday and shares the perfect and fluid way to bring the new year

Diddy just showed his son Justin Combs a little love and wished him a happy birthday on social media to mark the event online as well. Here are the photo and the message he shared.

"Everyone helps me to wish my son @princejdc a HAPPY BIRTHDAY !!!!!!!!!!!!!" Diddy captioned his post.

Somoene published: ‘Happy birthday Justin. I wish you nothing but love, a healthy and rich life. "

Another follower wrote: "Happy birthday companion #pricorn, we are the #GOAT 🐐 MOST OF ALL TIMES,quot; @princejdc @diddy ".

Diddy shared a message on his social media account about how to bring the New Year in the best way. Check out his post below.

‘The softest way to bring the New Year. Celebrate with the blue dot @Ciroc Blue ultra premium and gluten free. Made of fine French grapes, Diddy captioned this post.

Fans got excited about vodka in the comments and said that, in fact, it is a very good liquor to start their New Year.

In other news, just a few days ago, Diddy managed to make his fans laugh as if there was no tomorrow with a message he shared on social networks.

‘Pls eliminate every fraud. Fraud. Sucker fake ass, BrokeASS BitchAss suckas !!!! Man and woman. Chicken squirrels cats dogs. 😂 All of the above. GOD PLS REMOVED BEFORE # 2020 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 2020 LOVE ✊🏿❤️ 😂😂😂😂😂 TIME HAS ARRIVED ’, Diddy captioned his post.

Although the message is serious, fans couldn't help laughing in the comments.



