Diddy supposedly comes out of the closet in this song

The founder of Bad Boy Records talks about his deepest fear and hopes to someday overcome it in the Blood Orange song featuring a cameo by Tyler, the Creator in the music video.

P Diddy supposedly it was clear about his sexuality in Orange bloodThe song called "Hope." Near the end of the video, when two boys were hugged while walking with a group of men, Diddy said: "Sometimes I wonder, as / You know, what it will take for me not to be fearful."

"Being loved that way, like, do I really want to be loved? / But I know how I really want to be loved / But I am, but I'm afraid of really, really feeling that / You know, it's like you want something / But you don't know if you can handle it, "continued the music mogul. "Maybe one day I will overcome my fears and receive."

As Diddy had his serious moment in the study apparently referring to his sexuality, Tyler the creator Y A $ AP Rocky They were seen fooling around in the background. Tyler is openly gay, while Blood Orange came out as sexually fluid in 2018. A $ AP was also plagued by rumors of homosexuality over the years, but insisted he is heterosexual.

As the Internet conversations about Diddy's sexuality warmed up, a 2017 video showing a drunk Diddy calling another man "Dad" resurfaced. During the interview, the founder of Bad Boy Records also insisted that "never really" celebrated Fabulous. "We celebrated for my birthday before. You came to my party," said a confused Fab.

The alcohol-fed interview then triggered 50 cents cast shadows on Diddy. "He tells Fabolous, & # 39; you and I, we have to party & # 39;". What are you talking about? When people tell me that I feel a little uncomfortable, "Fiddy explained later in an interview at" The Breakfast Club. "

"He told me something a long time ago, in Chris LightyMe's wedding said he would take me shopping, "the Unit G star added. "I looked at him like, & # 39; What did you just say? Let me move, man, before you do something. You're going to make me ruin the wedding. # No. That's something a boy says to a girl." .

Meanwhile, in 2009, the rapper Xzibit He remembered the only time Diddy took him to a gay club. I was so surprised when he discovered what kind of club it was that he immediately left. "We left the club directly. I didn't say peace to anyone. It was suspicious," he said.

Diddy himself once accidentally admitted that he was sleeping with Usher.

However, he never directly addressed the rumors surrounding his sexuality.