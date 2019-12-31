Dewayne Dedmon commercial application of the Sacramento Kings Center investigated by the NBA – reports | NBA News

Dewayne Dedmon only wants more game time, but the request for a Sacramento Kings center swap is now being investigated by the NBA, according to reports.

After making only four starts in 23 games to open his first season in Sacramento, Dedmon made his public exchange request to Sacramento Bee on Sunday.

"I would like to be changed," the newspaper said, citing Dedmon. "I haven't been playing, so I would like to go somewhere where my talents are appreciated."

By Yahoo SportsThe problem is that public trade requests violate the current collective bargaining agreement of the NBA.

Anthony Davis's agent, Rich Paul, made a final season, when his client was a member of the New Orleans Pelicans. Finally a fine of $ 50,000 was issued.

Dedmon, who didn't play Sunday's loss to the Denver Nuggets, is scoring 4.8 points per game after averaging 10.8 per game last season with the Atlanta Hawks.

It has not been used in 10 of the last 12 Kings games and played seven combined minutes in both games when it was on the court.

The 30-year-old has averaged 6.4 points with 5.9 rebounds in 373 career games with the Orlando Magic, San Antonio Spurs, Philadelphia 76ers, Golden State Warriors, Hawks and Kings.

