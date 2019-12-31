Death Row Records is now officially owned by The Hasbro Toy Company

In the last round of things we never thought would happen, the seemingly infamous hip hop record label Death Row has a new owner … and is one of the most unlikely commercial movements in history. The very popular Hasbro toy company is now the official owner of the record label founded by the currently imprisoned Suge Knight.

@XXL reports that earlier this week (and to close 2019 with a bang) Brian Goldner, president and CEO of Hasbro, announced the acquisition of Entertainment One, which owns Death Row Records, in a cash transaction valued at approximately $ 3.8 billion The agreement was initially made in the summer, but now it is finally closed and is official.

With the new acquisition, Hasbro now fully owns eOne's Dualtone music subsidiary, as well as the entire Death Row Records catalog, which it bought in 2013. In the 1990s, Death Row Records, founded by Suge Knight, was one of the most popular and powerful labels in the music industry that helped launch the careers of some of the most legendary hip hop artists, including Snoop Dogg, Nate Dogg, Tha Dogg Pound and Tupac Shakur, who signed with the label during the Last year of his career. lifetime.

Goldner said this regarding the new commercial movement:

“We are excited about what we can do together and we see a great opportunity for creating value for shareholders through this acquisition. Our businesses are highly complementary with substantial synergies and a great cultural adjustment. The incorporation of eOne accelerates our blueprint strategy by expanding our portfolio of brands with the beloved global preschool brands of eOne, adding proven experience in television and film, and creating additional opportunities for long-term profitable growth. We are pleased to welcome the incredibly talented eOne team to our company. "

You will remember that the last update of Death Row was that, at the request of Suge, Ray J would handle the musical side of the company in the future, however, with the new owners it is not clear what will happen with that.

