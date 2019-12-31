Dean Smith says Aston Villa is not in crisis despite the battle of descent | Soccer news

Dean Smith insists that there will be no "crisis meeting,quot; at Villa Park

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith has refused to accept that his team is in a "crisis,quot; after the 3-0 loss to relegation rivals Watford on Saturday.

Villa was promoted from the Sky Bet Championship this summer and spent £ 144.5 million on players, the second highest in the division, but is in the last three places of the Premier League by 2020.

They travel to Turf Moor on Wednesday after accumulating fewer points on the road than any other side of the Premier League this season, four out of 30 possible, and have won only once in seven top-notch games.

Dean Smith questions how VAR is used in the Premier League after decisions that go against his team

"There will be no crisis meeting," said Smith.

"A crisis is when you have 12 players (in your squad) and receive seven or eight hits each week.

"The fact is that we are not acting in the highest league at the moment. It is a difficult league to play."

When asked about Villa's summer expenses, Smith added: "That is the route we wanted to follow. We wanted to buy players with potential. At the moment, some of them need to live up to that potential."

FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Watford's victory against Aston Villa

Smith feels that his players lack confidence and minimized the misfortunes of his team, believing that a positive outcome and performance against Burnley can inspire his team.

"The result (against Watford) is certainly a blow, but football can change very quickly," he said.

"If you go to Burnley and you get a result, it can suddenly change very quickly. (But) it will be difficult. They are hard to beat there, and they know what they must do to get points in this league." .

"Players have to believe in their enthusiasm and their potential. I felt that some lack confidence."

