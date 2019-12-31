Darts Show podcast: Final advance of the World Champions | Darts news

By Lisa Witt
Sports

Last update: 12/31/19 11:58 am

Wayne Mardle and Rod Studd join us to predict the final, we hear Barry Hearn about the finalists of the Premier League and the World Championship.

The pace accelerated with the games that became thick and fast at Alexandra Palace, but with time to breathe before the end of New Year's Day, it is time to analyze the events in North London.

While the PDC prepares to crown the first world champion of the new decade, we look forward to a delicious final, which you can follow in Sky Sports Darts.

This is what you can expect …

PDC World Championship Final – best of 13 sets

World Darts Live Championship

January 1, 2020, 7:00 p.m.

Live

Advance of the World Championship final

MvG vs Wright – It is a 2014 repeat when Michael van Gerwen, who points to a fourth world title, faces Peter Wright, who, in search of his first world crown, is possibly the best form of his career. We hear from both men after their semi-final victories.

Mardle, Studd and Webster – Sky Sports commentators issue their verdict on the final and reflect on the questions: Is MvG playing well? Can Snakebite overcome his final demons (and MvG)?

Laura Turner – The story of Fallon Sherrock has shocked Ally Pally, but what follows for The Queen of the Palace and the female game as a whole. The expert in Sky Sports and world number 8, Turner, gives us the details and an idea of ​​the preparations for her confrontation with Deta Hedman.

Barry Hearn – The second part of our exclusive conversation with the president of PDC includes one or two advances on what to expect from the Premier League announcement and the opportunities that await those who go to Q-School this year.

The coverage of the World Darts Championship finals starts at Sky Sports Darts starting at 7 p.m. on New Year's Day; If you are away from home, follow us at @SkySportsDarts for updates, in-game clips and more, while our website will track all the action, compile up and fall.

Recent Articles

Hilarie Burton reflects on Jeffrey Dean Morgan's romance in Moving Post

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Hilarie Burton Y Jeffrey Dean MorganThe love story is for all ages.While the One tree hill alum and The Walking Dead The actor just...
Read more

Tim Tebow believes that & # 39; the card below is real & # 39; for Clemson and Dabo Swinney

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
SEC Network analyst Tim Tebow knows what Clemson's coach Dabo Swinney is doing. No. 3 Clemson (14-0) is a 6.5-point loser...
Read more

Kylie Jenner and BFF are twinning even when they're crazy about each other & # 39;

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Kylie Jenner and her best friend Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou Fans saw the double on Monday after they posted photos of themselves using matching minidresses...
Read more

Ryan Christie de Celtic cited about the Alfredo Morelos incident | Soccer news

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more

Muslim women detained in China claim forced abortions | China news

Latest News Matilda Coleman - 0
Muslim women who were detained in the detention camps in northwestern China have accused the authorities of abusing and forcing them to abort. Al Jazeera...
Read more
©