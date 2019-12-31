Darts Show podcast: Final advance of the World Champions | Darts news

Wayne Mardle and Rod Studd join us to predict the final, we hear Barry Hearn about the finalists of the Premier League and the World Championship.

The pace accelerated with the games that became thick and fast at Alexandra Palace, but with time to breathe before the end of New Year's Day, it is time to analyze the events in North London.

While the PDC prepares to crown the first world champion of the new decade, we look forward to a delicious final, which you can follow in Sky Sports Darts.

This is what you can expect …

PDC World Championship Final – best of 13 sets

World Darts Live Championship Live

Advance of the World Championship final

MvG vs Wright – It is a 2014 repeat when Michael van Gerwen, who points to a fourth world title, faces Peter Wright, who, in search of his first world crown, is possibly the best form of his career. We hear from both men after their semi-final victories.

Mardle, Studd and Webster – Sky Sports commentators issue their verdict on the final and reflect on the questions: Is MvG playing well? Can Snakebite overcome his final demons (and MvG)?

Laura Turner – The story of Fallon Sherrock has shocked Ally Pally, but what follows for The Queen of the Palace and the female game as a whole. The expert in Sky Sports and world number 8, Turner, gives us the details and an idea of ​​the preparations for her confrontation with Deta Hedman.

Barry Hearn – The second part of our exclusive conversation with the president of PDC includes one or two advances on what to expect from the Premier League announcement and the opportunities that await those who go to Q-School this year.

The coverage of the World Darts Championship finals starts at Sky Sports Darts starting at 7 p.m. on New Year's Day; If you are away from home, follow us at @SkySportsDarts for updates, in-game clips and more, while our website will track all the action, compile up and fall.