Danny Masterson wants the demand for harassment and harassment against him dismissed

Almost three years ago, four women accused of ex That 70's show Danny Masterson star of sexual assault, but criminal charges have never been filed against the actor despite a lengthy investigation. Last summer, the women claimed that Masterson had been harassing them and filed a lawsuit against the 43-year-old man. Now, Masterson is trying to stop the lawsuit, and has submitted documents to inform the court that he will argue a dismissal in the case.

According to Online radarMasterson recently filed a "demurrer of the complaint," which is a notice to the court that intends to submit a written response to the lawsuit advocating the dismissal because "even if the facts alleged in the complaint were true, there is no legal basis for a lawsuit. "

The four alleged victims sued Masterson, the Church of Scientology and the church leader, David Miscavige, at the Los Angeles Superior Court in August. The civil complaint of the alleged victims stated that Masterson and the controversial Church of Scientology have "participated in a physical invasion of privacy, harassment and a conspiracy to obstruct justice."

One of the accusers is Masterson's ex-girlfriend, Chrissie Carnell-Bixler, and Masterson says, through his legal team, that the lawsuit is "more than ridiculous,quot; and that the actor has denied all accusations made by his accusers.

"I am not going to fight with my ex girlfriend in the media as it has been bothering me for more than two years." I will beat her in court, and I hope so because the public will finally be able to know the truth and see how this woman has tricked me. And once your claim is rejected, I intend to sue her and the others who got in the car for the damage they caused to me and my family, ”the statement said.

One of the accusers said Online radar that the Church of Scientology has been extending this case and has prevented criminal charges against Masterson. The anonymous accuser said the charges have been approved throughout the chain in the district attorney's office for months, and several people have told them they have enough evidence to accuse and convict the actor.

The Church of Scientology issued a statement denying the accusations of the accusers, calling it "unsubstantiated claim,quot; that it will not go anywhere because the claims are "ridiculous and a farce."

"It's a dishonest and mind-blowing publicity stunt. Leah Remini is taking advantage of these people as pawns in her scam to earn money," said the church's lawyer.

A case management conference for the civil lawsuit was scheduled for January 14, and the criminal case remains "under review."



