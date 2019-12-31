CukcakKe says he has signed a record $ 8 million contract!

Rapper CupakKe has revealed that she has signed an agreement worth $ 8 million reported to her fans through social networks.

"Your girl has just signed an 8 million dollar deal. God is sooooo good … I have no words at this time," CupcakKe tweeted.

The details of the agreement have not yet been published, nor the name of the label that gave the impressive offer, but if your tweet is true, we will most likely obtain the details of the agreement over the next few days / weeks

CupkakKe is known for his bold and openly sexual style, and during an interview with Fader last March, he spoke in depth about his inspiration.

"My style is how I feel about the moment," CupcakKe told the publication. “If I feel sexual, if I want to show my nipples, I do. If I want to be all covered and not show anything at all, I do. It all depends on how I feel basically waking up that morning. "