CukcakKe says he has signed a record $ 8 million contract!

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Rapper CupakKe has revealed that she has signed an agreement worth $ 8 million reported to her fans through social networks.

"Your girl has just signed an 8 million dollar deal. God is sooooo good … I have no words at this time," CupcakKe tweeted.

Recent Articles

CukcakKe says he has signed a record $ 8 million contract!

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Rapper CupakKe has revealed that she has signed an agreement worth $ 8 million reported to her fans through social networks."Your girl...
Read more

Padma Lakshmi has an epic reaction to the magazine confusing it with Priyanka Chopra

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
WENN / Attachment / UrgeThe New Yorker tagged an Instagram photo of the star of & # 39; Top Chef & # 39; as...
Read more

WWE: Rusev, Liv Morgan destroy raw wedding between Lana and Bobby Lashley | News news

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more

Iraqi protesters try to storm the US embassy in Baghdad

Latest News Matilda Coleman - 0
BAGHDAD - Hundreds of Iraqi mourners attempted to storm the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday in response to US airstrikes this week that...
Read more

Boosie Badazz talks about Kodak Black: & # 39; Every gang has to go to bed & # 39;

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Bossie Badazz sat down for an interview where he was asked about Kodak Black and, according to Boosie, "every gangsta has to...
Read more
©