Crystal Palace chief Roy Hodgson relaxed about Wilfried Zaha's future | Soccer news

Crystal Palace chief Roy Hodgson has reiterated that Wilfried Zaha is not for sale during the January transfer window, but says the club is ready for any eventuality.

Roy Hodgson has reiterated his desire to keep Wilfried Zaha in Crystal Palace, but he also insists that the club is prepared for any eventuality.

The forward delivered a transfer request in the summer, but Palace rejected Arsenal and Everton's offers to keep the 27-year-old at Selhurst Park.

And although President Steve Parish declared that he would allow the player to go to the right club in January at the right price, Hodgson remains philosophical about the situation.

"Wilfried Zaha is not for sale, so I don't need any guarantee (from the board)," said Roy Hodgson. "We are not trying to sell to Wilfried Zaha. We want to keep Wilfried Zaha."

"But what guarantees can people give? I guess I'm sure there is no one in the club eager to sell to Wilfried Zaha."

"Of course, you never know where the offers will come from and I suppose that every time there is a serious offer for one of your players, the board of directors must take it seriously."

& # 39; Palace needs to strengthen & # 39;

Regardless of what the future holds for Zaha in the club, one thing Hodgson is still sure of is the need to strengthen the team next month.

Although Palace is comfortably ninth on the table at the moment, the Eagles are missing several key players, including left-handers Patrick van Aanholt and Jeffrey Schlupp, center Gary Cahill and end Andros Townsend.

"Everyone knows we should strengthen ourselves because there are certain areas where we don't have the coverage or the competition we need," Hodgson added.

"I think (the board) will try to help correct it, but again, no guarantees can be obtained."

"You can only get people to agree with you that this is what needs to be done and that this should be the next step in the future."

"Hopefully that leads some players to enter through the door that will strengthen the team and increase competition."

