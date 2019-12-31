Counting on: Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have never shared their TLC income with their 19 children, says Derick Dillard

Counting on The stars Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, plus their 19 children, have starred in their own TLC reality show for more than a decade. And before that, the great conservative family appeared in a series of specials for five years. As of 2004, when Jim Bob and Michelle had only 14 children, they appeared on television for the first time in 14 children and pregnant again, and fans just couldn't get enough.

Patriarch and matriarch Duggar completed their family with 19 children when their daughter Josie was born in 2009, but that was not the end of Duggar's growing calf. During the last decade, eight of the Duggar children got married and started their own families. At this point, it is almost impossible to keep up with your family tree.

Throughout all these years and hundreds of episodes, experts have claimed that the family earns at least $ 40,000 per episode and maybe more. This means that TLC has paid the family millions for 19 children and counting and the spin-off Counting on.

However, earlier this month, Jill Duggar's husband, Derick Dillard, told his Instagram followers that no one, except Jim Bob and Michelle, has seen a penny of TLC money.

At first, that perhaps made sense, since all his children were minors when the show began. But now, Counting on it's about Duggar's married children, with Jim Bob and Michelle making rare appearances, but Dillard says they are still pocketing all the cash.

“For a long time, Jill and I had the impression that the family did not earn money with the program, but that the children were presented to us as something that was done as a ministry that TLC periodically subsidized in the program. form (of) refunds for things like gasoline, restaurants, travel, etc.… But there is no real payment besides that, ”Dillard wrote.

Dillard also revealed that no one in the family has signed a contract, except Jim Bob, and neither he nor Jill have contacted anyone from TLC.

The network reportedly dismissed the law student at the University of Arkansas at the end of 2017 after he got homophobically enraged on Twitter. He has insisted for the past two years that he leave Counting on It was his decision and he was not fired, and his wife Jill left the program along with him.

Dillard told his Instagram followers that since he and his wife left the program, they must have Jim Bob's permission if they want to visit the family complex. And they are not allowed to enter the house when he is not there.

The father of two also revealed that he and Jill will never return to Counting on unless some important changes are made.

“There is no possibility of that unless something changes. The conditions in which we were filming took us to the edge of sanity and could have easily destroyed our lives if we had continued that trajectory. Now we are trying to pick up the pieces, "Dillard wrote.

New episodes of Counting on Air on Tuesday nights at TLC.



