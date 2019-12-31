Conor McGregor fighting Jorge Masvidal is & # 39; a bad idea & # 39 ;, warns Dana White

UFC President Dana White thinks it is "a bad idea,quot; for Conor McGregor to pursue a fight with Jorge Masvidal.

McGregor will return to the Octagon after more than a year when he faces Donald Cerrone in the welterweight at UFC 246 on January 18.

Join DAZN and watch more than 100 fight nights a year

When he announced his return in October, the Irishman said he wanted to fight the winner of Masvidal UFC 244 against Nate Díaz, which Masvidal won by TKO in the third round, before a rematch with lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov to close his 2020 season.

White has urged McGregor to reconsider his desire to confront Masvidal.

"I think it's a bad idea, but Conor gets angry when I say it's a bad idea. It's like, & # 39; do you think I can't beat Masvidal? & # 39; and all that," White told ESPN .

"I don't say you can't beat Masvidal, anyone can beat anyone on a given day, but why? Why go after that fight when you could wait?

"This is why Conor McGregor is so intriguing and why so many fans love watching him fight. And you have to love the fact that a guy is willing to fight with someone."

"I've said it a million times, I'll say it again, I've been in the trenches and when we're standing in the living room and the fights go away, Conor McGregor will fight anyone."

Masvidal's victory over Diaz earned him the new BMF title, which White believes is behind McGregor's desire for the fight.

"Conor wants that Masvidal belt," White said. "I did it just once, it was fun, it was amazing. We'll see what happens."