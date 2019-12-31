Compensation demanded for alleged unpaid jewels

WENN / Avalon

Peter Marco, from Extraordinary Jewels Beverly Hills, states in legal documents that the 28-year-old Migos rapper still owes him $ 47,000 after buying gems at his store.

Up News Info –

A top jeweler has filed a lawsuit against the rapper Make up for on an alleged unpaid invoice.

Peter Marco from Extraordinary Jewels Beverly Hills states that the Migos Star owes him $ 47,000 (£ 35,800), linked to gems he picked up at his store in October 2018.

In legal documents, obtained by TMZ, Marco claims that Offset bought $ 110,000 (£ 83,800) in bling, but only paid $ 63,000 (£ 48,000), and now he wants the rest of the cash.

The legal jewelry team sent a letter to Offset in early December, demanding payment within seven days.

Offset has not yet commented on the lawsuit.