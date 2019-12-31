College football schedule: What bowl games are there today? Time, channels, scores for New Year's Eve

Until his defeat against Oregon in the Pac-12 championship game, Utah had a legitimate opportunity to reach the University football playoff.

While the Utes No. 11 lost their chance in a possible Playoff showdown against LSU, they secured an offer for the Alamo Bowl on Tuesday, where they will face Texas.

That game tops a New Year's Eve bowl offer of five contests. The Belk Bowl, Sun Bowl, Liberty Bowl and Arizona Bowl are also available.

Here is a guide to the college football bowl schedule for Tuesday, which includes TV channels and start times for each game, from the Sun Bowl to the Alamo Bowl.

College football schedule: What games are there today?

Here is the full schedule of the college football games on Tuesday, in addition to the final scores and how to watch each game live.

You can keep up with live scores and statistics with the SN live score.

Tuesday, December 31

bowl Time (ET) television channel Belk: Virginia Tech vs. Kentucky Noon ESPN Dom: State of Florida vs. Arizona State 2 p.m. CBS Freedom: No. 23 Navy vs. Kansas State 3:45 p.m. ESPN Arizona: Wyoming vs. Georgia State 4:30 pm. CBSSN Alamo: No. 11 Utah vs. Texas 7:30 pm. ESPN

How to watch college football games live

The New Year's Eve list features live televised games on national television, with three on ESPN and one on CBS. An additional contest will be shown on CBS Sports Network.

Two classified teams will be at stake. The No. 23 Navy faces Kansas State in the Liberty Bowl, and No. 11 Utah faces Texas in the Alamo Bowl.

Roy Philpott, Kelly Stouffer, Lauren Sisler will summon the Liberty Bowl to ESPN while the midshipmen press for a season of 11 wins. Dave Flemming, Louis Riddick and Paul Carcaterra will be on the ESPN broadcast for the Alamo Bowl between Utes and Longhorns.

Meanwhile, the Sun Bowl will be announced by CBS booth duo Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson, with Jamie Erdahl reporting from the field.

