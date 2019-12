%MINIFYHTMLd4ddc4d4d0aa8a1f360a12e64d92932f9% %MINIFYHTMLd4ddc4d4d0aa8a1f360a12e64d92932f10%

The United Nations has sent more troops to patrol Bangui after a fight broke out between armed men and market traders over a money dispute.

But the UN says it needs more strength.

Youth groups have given armed men a deadline to hand over their weapons

Ahmed Idris of Al Jazeera reports from Bangui.