City Girls JT speaks after being accused of inhaling cocaine on Instagram Live

The 18-year-old rapper breaks her silence after she was reportedly caught in the chamber drinking cocaine despite living in a house halfway after her release from jail.

City girls& # 39; member JT He reacted to the rumors that suggested she flirted on Instagram Live. In the video that went viral, the artist with oversized dark sunglasses was seen leaning on a table a couple of times. While his face was not shown since he moved away from the camera, a loud sniffing sound was heard.

When a Twitter user later asked if he really inhaled drugs, the rapper whose real name is Jatavia Shakara Johnson replied: "Are you pretty?" Perplexed, another pressed her, "Is that a yes or a no?" she replied: "Hell no!"

Some people, however, were skeptical of their denial. "Girl, you know very well that you were snorting that shit," one wrote. Another commented: "His true jt and cresha snorted drugs before they still have no limit," referring to another City Girls member Yung Miami.

JT insisted he was drug free. The woman, who currently lives in an intermediate house under strict conditions, including non-drug rules, left a sarcastic comment in The Neighborhood Talk: "Yes, I'm going to live and do drugs when I take a drug test faithfully in the intermediate house. "

"That sound effect is at the point you," he added. "My mother was an addict. I hate drugs. I don't even smoke weed. It also bothers me for that! Drugs ruined my son! … All the trolls better get TF! I don't hate anyone hustle but the fact that it's on a blog doesn't mean it's true. People have to feed their family, but some have to stop! "

The 18-year-old musician concluded: "Now I come back to me because social networks are not the place for life stories, but I know I am drug free and I plan to be for the rest of my life!"

JT was released from prison in October after a one-year prison term for credit card fraud.