City Girls JT allegedly caught sniffing cocaine in IG LIVE !!

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

JT, half of the female hip hop group City Girls is going viral today. She went to IG Live last night, and was behaving in a very strange way.

Some on social networks speculate that the female ceremonial teacher may have been smelling cocaine, in the middle of her life.

Here is the video – of JT supposedly sniffing drugs

In the video, JT seems to be more nervous, which is a bit strange on its own. But the beautiful rapper also seems to keep sniffing. Both are symptoms of recent cocaine use.

