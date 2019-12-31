Chelsea transfer rumors | Soccer news

Who has Chelsea related to this January? The latest rumors …





Could Timo Werner go to Stamford Bridge?

The latest about the players that Chelsea has been related to this January, and who could leave the club …

The last Chelsea players have been linked to …

Manchester City is interested in a January deal to Bournemouth& # 39; s Nathan Ake – Despite a contractual clause that apparently puts Chelsea in pole position to take him back to Stamford Bridge.

The West London club inserted a 40 million pound buyback clause in the center's 20 million pound agreement with Bournemouth in 2017, and it is now understood that they want to recover Ake after the transfer ban was lifted. FIFA

But it is also understood that the City wants to sign Ake in January, since he did not replace Vincent Kompany in the summer and suffered as a result of a long-term injury to Aymeric Laporte.

Nathan Ake has been linked to a return to Chelsea

Chelsea has also been monitoring CSKA Moscow striker Fedor Chalov.

It is understood that the owner of the Blues, Roman Abramovich, is a fan of his Russian partner.

Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham are among a large number of monitoring clubs Lille striker Victor Osimhen.

However, Nigeria's international is expected to remain in Lille for the rest of the season unless the French club receives a January offer that is too good to refuse.

Who else has he linked to the Blues?

Vinicius Junior, Real Madrid (El Desmarque); Jadon Sancho, Borussia Dortmund (The Sun On Sunday); Isco, Real Madrid (The Sun); Reinier Jesus, Flamengo (Daily Express); Habib Diallo, Metz (The Sun); Samuel Chukwueze, Villarreal (El Desmarque); Leon Bailey, Bayer Leverkusen (The Sun); Ben Chilwell, city of Leicester (The Sun); Sander Berge, Genk (Verdens Band); Eberechi Eze, QPR (The Sun); Jarrad Branthwaite, Carlisle (Daily Mail); Timo Werner, RB Leipzig (The Telegraph).

Isco could be leaving Real Madrid

The latest about those who could leave Chelsea this January …

Michael Hector They will join Fulham from Chelsea in January after signing a contract until 2022.

Aston Villa are interested in taking the Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater on loan in the January transfer window.

Drinkwater is currently provided in Burnley, but Sean Dyche is unlikely to seek to extend the agreement, although he has the option to do so once the window opens on January 1.

In the meantime, Steven Gerrard has distanced itself from the reports that suggest Rangers are ready to make a move for the Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud in January

Inter de Milan they are also interested in bringing Giroud to San Siro in January, according to Sky in italy.

Who else could leave Stamford Bridge?

Giroud, Juventus (Daily Express); Giroud, Borussia Dortmund (Bild); Marcos Alonso, Inter Milan (CalcioMercato); Emerson, Juventus (Calciomercato).

Olivier Giroud's lack of game time could see him leave Stamford Bridge

Analysis: what to expect this January

Sky Sports News & # 39; Kaveh Solhekol …

"Chelsea is looking for a middle center and Bournemouth's Nathan Ake – his former academy star – is on his favorites list. The Blues have a buyback clause of £ 40 million, but may face competition from Manchester City and Spurs.

"They are also looking for a striker and they like Fedor Chalov in CSKA. There has also been much speculation about Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund too: a player that most European clubs also want to sign. "

How to follow the January transfer window with Sky Sports

Sky sports It will bring you the latest news from the January transfer market with the return of three shows.

Start your day with Good morning transfers at 9 in the morning while our team of reporters brings you the latest news and knowledge. Transfer Talk then continues at noon delivering an analysis of the most important stories. Then, join us at 7 p.m. for the definitive summary of the news of the day with The Transfer Show.

Meanwhile, the Talk transfer The podcast will also return at the beginning of the year with a more expert analysis from here and across the continent.

And in addition to tuning in Sky sports news, don't miss anything with our dedicated Transfer Center blog.