Check out 21 iconic celebrity cameos from Sex and the City

The start of the new year is the best time to plan ahead. But before diving into the next decade, consider saying goodbye to this with a particularly legendary group of women, in addition to all the famous faces that his beloved HBO series brought to large and small screens.

New Year's Eve 2019 is officially upon us, and E! Sex and the city Marathon is already in full swing. For those who have not yet tuned in, the cinematic celebration of everything SATC It started last night with the 2008 feature film of the rom-com television show followed by each episode aired during its acclaimed six seasons. ME! It is releasing all 94 episodes in chronological order, which means that interested audiences can still watch the second half of season two in addition to seasons three, four and five if they start at this time.

To prepare for this sentimental walk along a fabulous sidewalk of the Upper East Side, we are looking back at a handful of our favorites SATC Special appearances and celebrity cameos. And it is not a short list!