Champ takes the best bill in Cheltenham in NYD | Racing news





Coach Nicky Henderson

Champ will defend his unbeaten record on billboards on a quality card in Cheltenham on New Year's Day.

Named in honor of the 20-time jockey champion Sir Anthony McCoy, Nicky Henderson's position has largely fulfilled his high reputation so far, winning eight of 11 career starts, including two for Obstacle Grade.

He has won each of his two openings on fences, both in Newbury, doing well to get the best of Black Op in the second-grade company, although he was not always convincing in the jump department and almost missed the elbow.

Frank Berry, racing manager of Champ's owner, JP McManus, said: "We're eager to run it. Nicky thinks he's in good shape, so we'll see how it goes.

"It seems like a race hot enough, but we hope for the best."

Champ's degree two penalty means that he must grant 5 pounds to each of his five rivals in the pursuit of Paddy Power Broken Resolutions and Dipper Novices.

His biggest threat in the standings is Midnight Shadow, trained by Sue Smith, who doesn't win after three starts over the biggest obstacles, but he ran his best race so far when Keeper Hill defeated him shortly in his last appearance at Haydock.

Deyrann De Carjac, Garo De Juilley, Paint The Dream and the French mugger Matfog complete the sextet.

Second grade honors are also at stake in the Dornan Engineering Relkeel Hurdle, for which Janika Henderson is the favorite, who returns to the obstacles after winning the Haldon Gold Cup at Exeter and finishing fourth at Tingle Creek in Sandown .

The Seven Barrows handler also saddles William Henry; Paul Nicholls is represented by Quel Destin, and Roksana from Dan Skelton returns to the scene of his victory at Mares & # 39; Hurdle at the Festival last season.

Skelton's assistant, Tom Messenger, said: "The last time was a bit disappointing at the Coral Hurdle in Ascot, but maybe we ran over her too quickly after her first race of the season at Aintree.

"It's a competitive and open race, and it has a chance. I think it's a mare that comes to herself in the spring."

Tom George gives the hero Hurdle of the Supreme Novices of 2018 Summerville Boy a ride that builds confidence on the wood after his sharp fall in the Novice Hunt of Henry VIII in Sandown, while Emitom makes his late return to Warren Greatrex.

The latter won his first five races before chasing Champ at home at the Sefton Novices & # 39; Hurdle in Aintree in early April.

"He worked very well in Newbury recently and has studied since then, when he jumped really well, so everything works," Greatrex said.

"New Year's Day seems like a good starting point. It is the first time he has run out of company, and he will have to take a step forward. But his form looks good and we believe it has improved."

Harry Cobden will partner with Quel Destin, and he believes the move of up to two and a half miles will adapt after a mediocre effort at Greatwood Handicap Hurdle in November.

"I think he definitely wants this kind of trip, and I think it's a great price," said the stable rider of Nicholls.

"It was hard work for him at Greatwood, because he had a lot of weight, and although I'm not very good with the statistics, I don't think many four-year-olds would have earned it with the maximum weight or had run well with it.

"At that time, our horses came in and out a little, some ran well and others did not. It looks in good shape when entering this race."

Might Bite overcomes obstacles for the first time in almost four years, at the Paddy Power 69 Sleeps To Cheltenham Handicap Hurdle.

Henigy's enigmatic castrated horse has established himself as a first-class chaser, with four first-degree victories, including success in the King George VI Chase of 2017, before finishing second after Native River in an epic Cup renewal de Oro Cheltenham in 2018.

However, he suffered a torrid campaign last season and then dethroned Nico de Boinville upon his return to Aintree last month, which caused Henderson to change him to obstacles the day he officially becomes an 11-year-old boy.