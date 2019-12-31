Celebrity Team shares their nine best Sophie Turner looks for 2019

%MINIFYHTMLeb331cfd7d40077deb47caf22efa128a9% %MINIFYHTMLeb331cfd7d40077deb47caf22efa128a10%

Sophie Turner, the 23-year-old actress and wife of Joe Jonas, has been looking gorgeous since the premiere of April 17, 2011. Game of Thrones. Now, in honor of the end of the year, the celebrity team behind many of their 2019 looks shares nine of their favorites.

In game of ThronesSophie Turner played Sansa Stark and her hair color was a reddish reddish hue. The true Sophie Turner uses her blond hair and it's easy to distinguish photos of the true Sophie from the character she played in the 35-time Emmy winner.

Known for her blond hair, she wore several styles in each of the photos. Celebrity stylist Christian Wood designed Sophie's strands for photos and some include straight styles, long, loose waves, tall pigtails and even Sophie with bangs. Many people responded that Sophie was almost unrecognizable with bangs and felt they drew attention to her big blue eyes.

You can see photos of Sophie Turner by modeling the different looks in the photo grid below.

What most attracts Sophie Turner's attention in the photos is her eye makeup. Celebrity makeup Georgie Eisdell, who also works at Claire Foy, has created many stunning looks for Sophie that draw attention to her eyes. Sophie Turner's photos with bangs that reach her eyelashes and a lot of eye makeup always provoke a great reaction with her fans.

There are three photos of the nine that Sophie's celebrity team selected that show heavy and bold eyeliner. An image features a bold black cat eye with neutral tones on the lid.

In the second, Sophie's hair detaches from her face and features bold brown brows, eyeliner and blue eyeshadow. The appearance is surprising to Sophie and, along with her beauty and style team, is also favored by her fans.

Celebrity stylist Kate Young created Sophie's looks throughout the year and in all nine photos, the team selected.

Are you a fan of Sophie Turner? Did you see his interpretation of Sansa Starks in the eight seasons of Game of Thrones?

Which of the nine looks selected by your celebrity team is your favorite?



