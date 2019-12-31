Celebrity stylist Rob Zangardi shares his favorite Jennifer Lopez look for 2019

Jennifer Lopez is one of Rob Zangardi's famous clients and the stylist shares some of her favorite J Lo looks for 2019. The year was stellar for the Golden Globe-nominated actress who turned 50 and showed she's just getting better. with age J The stunned in the movie Hustlers and even dominated pole dance for the role. She celebrated her birthday by returning to the tours after 7 years with the "It's My Party Tour,quot;. She is officially engaged to her boyfriend Alex Rodríguez, with whom she has been dating since March 2017. At the MTV Music Awards 2018, J Lo referred to Alex as her soulmate.

He is currently filming the television series. A million thanks and I just finished the movie Marry me co-starring Owen Wilson. No matter what Jennifer Lopez does, whether singing on stage, acting on television or starring in a movie, or attending a premiere or awards show, J Lo always does it in style.

The photos that Rob Zangardi shared from J What his favorite looks showcase the world's greatest designers and include several Versace dresses. Jennifer Lopez made history when, on February 23, 2000, she wore the Green Versace jungle dress at the 42nd Grammy Awards. That dress is now revered as one of Grammy's most famous red carpet looks.

Jennifer Lopez wore the dress when she was a hostess Saturday night live in December 2019.

You can see some of Rob Zangardi's favorite looks for Jennifer Lopez below.

In the first photo of the slide show, Jennifer Lopez wears Zuhair Murad. The second photo sees Jennifer in one of her favorite designers: Project Runway & # 39; s Michael Costello Jennifer used Michael Costello several times throughout 2019 and made headlines every time she did it.

Other designers that J Lo used in both photo presentations include Giambattista Valli, Christian Cowan, Zimmermann, Tom Ford, Ralph Lauren, Ralph and Russo and Yves Saint Laurent.

You may see a second photo slideshow with ten more of Jennifer Lopez's favorite Rob Zangardi sets in the photo slideshow below.

What do you think of Jennifer Lopez's style at age 50?

Do you like Rob Zangardi's choices for her favorite Jennifer Lopez looks for 2019?



