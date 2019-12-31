Carrie Underwood no longer hosts CMA in 2020

On Monday, Carrie Underwood, the country music singer, announced that she would not return as co-host of the Country Music Awards next November, after a successful 12-year career that began eleven years ago in 2008.

On her Instagram account, Carrie wrote that it was "hard to imagine what we have accomplished together," but decided that it was better to leave her position as co-host of the CMA. Reportedly, Carrie's exit from paper comes at a time when CMAs are declining in ratings like many other primetime award programs.

Previously, Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood shared the stage at the 2008 CMA Awards. Underwood worked alongside Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton for the 2019 show dedicated to celebrating women in the industry.

Reportedly, the trio of women helped increase ABC's ratings by approximately 12% over the previous year. In his Instagram post, Underwood addressed the combination of increased grades, claiming it was one of his highest honors.

After her IG publication, the CMA wrote in response that they loved Carrie and that she would always be like a family to her. During a conversation with Robert Deaton, Variety reported that he was delighted to see Carrie in 2020, but unfortunately, it never happened.

According to Deaton, they didn't need to bring the theme of "women,quot; back to the awards ceremony to present the trio once again. In mid-November, Deaton said he would have loved to see them on stage "personally."

Currently, Underwood is preparing to launch its new book, Find your way, in March 2020. He also finished his 60 arenas tour in October, after the September 2018 release of his last album, Cry Pretty.

Ad

At this year's American Music Awards, his album won the award for the favorite country album, making it the sixth consecutive time he receives the honor. In addition, he won another award for the favorite female country artist at the same ceremony.



Post views:

one