Carlo Ancelotti plans Everton transfer talks for January | Soccer news

"In my opinion, it's a good team," says Ancelotti; Everton ready for "fantastic test,quot; in Man City on New Year's Day

















Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti says he will discuss with the club hierarchy after January 5 if there is an opportunity to improve his squad & # 39; well & # 39;

Carlo Ancelotti says he will meet with the Everton hierarchy after Sunday's FA Cup tie with Liverpool rivals to discuss possible January signings.

The transfer window opens on Wednesday and will be the first opportunity for the Italian to join the team he inherited this month after replacing Marco Silva as manager.

Ancelotti has started his time at Everton well, leading them to two victories of his first two Premier League games in charge and tenth place in the table, but says he can still improve his options.

He said: "The market is not yet open, it opens tomorrow! There are many rumors. That is normal. Around the world, it is so. In Italy, it is the same.

"After January 5, we will have a meeting with the club and we can talk if it is possible to try to improve this team."

"In my opinion, it's a good team. Some players I didn't know very well, but now we're training, I have a better relationship and I know them better."

"Maybe after January 5, we can discuss this."

Ancelotti: Pep is a genius

Before the Merseyside derby on Sunday and any possible transfer of conversations, Ancelotti first has to take Everton to Manchester City on New Year's Day.

Ancelotti replaced Pep Guardiola as manager of Bayern Munich in 2016

Although City is third in the Premier League, 14 points behind fugitive leader Liverpool, Ancelotti says that a trip to Etihad is a good opportunity to see how far his team has come since he arrived.

"Manchester City will be a fantastic test for us to see where we are," he said. "It's a really strong team but we have confidence. The moment is good for us."

"We have to be happy to compete with the best team in England and also in Europe."

Ancelotti's views on City are based on his high opinion of the "genius,quot; Pep Guardiola, explaining: "Pep is a fantastic manager.

"I have a good relationship with him. Not much in games, but sometimes we see each other at conferences. We have a lot of respect."

"At certain points, he is a genius because he is always trying to do something special in the field."