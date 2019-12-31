Caitlyn Jenner says her gender transition had nothing to do with Kris Jenner's divorce

%MINIFYHTML923852167e81cf87644ca402c0caa5239% %MINIFYHTML923852167e81cf87644ca402c0caa52310%

The former athlete says in a new interview that her separation in 2015 from the mother of & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; It was due to & # 39; a million other reasons & # 39 ;.

Caitlyn Jenner he has insisted that his gender transition had nothing to do with his separation from his ex-wife Kris Jenner.

Caitlyn was married to Kris from 1991 to 2015, and the couple shares two children – supermodel Kendall Jenner and billionaire makeup tycoon Kylie Jenner.

Speaking to the British Daily Mail newspaper, the Olympic gold medalist has insisted that her separation from her ex had nothing to do with "trans problems," adding that "it was for a million other reasons."

She explained: "Kris and I had a great relationship for a long time. We built an amazing family, but circumstances and people change. And I think the hardest thing is to be able to make those changes together and stay so strong …".

"Our relationship no longer worked and we mutually decided it was time to separate. There was no animosity," said Caitlyn.

Caitlyn, who recently appeared in the British reality series "I'm a celebrity … Get me out of here!", was stepfather of the other children of Kris Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney KardashianY Rob kardashian, and still makes occasional appearances on the family's reality show "keeping up with the Kardashians".