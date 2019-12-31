Caitlyn Jenner apologized to her children after the appearance of & # 39; I & # 39; m A Celebrity … & # 39;

During his time on the British reality show, I'm A Celebrity … Caitlyn Jenner made headlines while sharing some of Kardashian's best kept secrets, but Caitlyn says she apologized to her children after being rejected.

"My family is very well known. I never asked any of them to come or expect them to do it, they all have businesses and families," he told Daily Mail. "I was disappointed that they were criticized. After the show ended, I sent a text message or I called all the children to apologize. "

On the show, Caitlyn claimed that Khloe Kardashian had not been speaking to him since his high profile transition from man to woman. According to Caitlyn, she hasn't really talked to Khloe for five or six years, which supposedly puzzled Khlo because Caitlyn only started the process in 2015.

Since leaving the program, Caitlyn has maintained a reasonably low profile.