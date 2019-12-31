Bryson Tiller and Kendra Bailey welcome their first daughter!

%MINIFYHTML27fe5160ad2d454e8414d97e6455bea59% %MINIFYHTML27fe5160ad2d454e8414d97e6455bea510%

Bryson TIller and his girlfriend Kendra Bailey have something to celebrate!

We are pleased to report that Kendra gave birth to her first daughter, Kelly Jade Tiller.

The couple happily announced the birth of their baby on Instagram on Monday, which means their little lady is a Capricorn.

Kendra gave her fans just a glimpse of Kelly Jade, shared a picture of her little feet and used her name as a legend.

Bryson shared a loving image hugging his newborn.

The couple made their baby announcement in September. It was speculated that Kendra was pregnant before they saw her with what appeared to be a cute baby bump.

The two have been dating for just over a year, and earlier this summer, Bryson playfully hinted to propose to his boo after she posted a photo of herself on Instagram.

"12 I like it and I'm proposing," Bryson said.

The new bundle of joy will join Bryson's beautiful daughter, Harley, whom she usually posts on her Instagram account.

We want to congratulate the couple and the birth of a healthy girl and we are sure that Bryson's new blessing will inspire some new music!