Bryson Tiller and Kendra Bailey welcome the girl together

The singer of & # 39; Don & # 39; t & # 39; 26 and his girlfriend are officially parents after the couple announced the arrival of their little bundle of joy on Monday, December 30.

Bryson Tiller Y Kendra Bailey They are officially parents of a girl. Both the "Run Me Dry" singer and his girlfriend announced on Monday, December 30 that they had welcomed their first child together, and offered a glimpse of their newborn.

The first to share the happy news with the world was Kendra. Through her Instagram account, she shared a picture of her bundle of little feet of joy and discovered that she and Bryson had chosen Kelly Jade as the name of their little girl. Her boyfriend hastened to comment on the post: "Still amazed, she's really here and I can't stop kissing her face. We love you Kelly Jade."

Bryson Tiller responded to his girlfriend's post about the arrival of his first daughter.

A short time later, Bryson himself used his own social media account to show a picture of him cradling his second daughter. "Welcome home, Kelly," the 26-year-old singer simply wrote in his legend.

Bryson and Kendra revealed that they expected in September. At that time, Kendra posted on the site to share photos some photos taken of a party to celebrate her pregnancy. Among the photos, one saw them sitting in front of pink balloons and large blocks with Bryson's hands stroking his belly.

"I've been sitting here trying to find one of those long subtitles but honestly, I'm so bad at it," the 22-year-old wrote in the subtitles section. "All I know is that we are super excited that our girl arrives here." Her post caught her boyfriend's attention when he commented, "I can't wait for my little cocoa bean (sic)."

At the same time, Bryson expressed his enthusiasm for the possibility of being a father once again. "Fatherhood is very important to me, more than anything," said the singer, who is already the father of Harley Loraine, in an Instagram Story post. "Thank you all for the positive messages, guys, it really means the world. Wow, father of two, I have to go twice as hard now."