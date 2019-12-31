Brittani Boren Leach YouTubers send support after Son's death

The YouTube community mourns the death of Brittani Boren Leach3 month son Personal.

After the social media star informed his followers of the death of his baby, several YouTubers went to social networks to express their condolences.

"I am very sorry for your loss,quot; Casey Holmes He wrote in the comments section of one of Brittani's publications. "This story has broken my heart, and I can't imagine this pain. Pray a lot for you and your family."

"I am very sorry for your loss," said Mrs. Goldgirl Marnie Goldberg additional. "May the memories of Crew's short and sweet life be a blessing to you in the next moments."

Aaryn Williams He also wrote: "I love you Brittani very much, and I am very proud of you."

Several bloggers also sent messages of support.

"Praying for peace and understanding without imagination for you," he said Liz Marie Galvan. "I pray that you have comfort beyond words and that you are only surrounded by a community that really cares and wants to help. Hugs!"

"Your words are beautiful,quot; by Mint Arrow Corrine Stokoe additional. "I will continue to pray for you to feel elevated and charged, comforted and protected from anything that may increase your pain and strengthened by the prayers of all the people that Crew's story has touched."