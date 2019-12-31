Brittani Boren Leach YouTubers send support after Son's death

The YouTube community mourns the death of Brittani Boren Leach3 month son Personal.
After the social media star informed his followers of the death of his baby, several YouTubers went to social networks to express their condolences.
"I am very sorry for your loss,quot; Casey Holmes He wrote in the comments section of one of Brittani's publications. "This story has broken my heart, and I can't imagine this pain. Pray a lot for you and your family."
"I am very sorry for your loss," said Mrs. Goldgirl Marnie Goldberg additional. "May the memories of Crew's short and sweet life be a blessing to you in the next moments."
Aaryn Williams He also wrote: "I love you Brittani very much, and I am very proud of you."
Several bloggers also sent messages of support.
"Praying for peace and understanding without imagination for you," he said Liz Marie Galvan. "I pray that you have comfort beyond words and that you are only surrounded by a community that really cares and wants to help. Hugs!"
"Your words are beautiful,quot; by Mint Arrow Corrine Stokoe additional. "I will continue to pray for you to feel elevated and charged, comforted and protected from anything that may increase your pain and strengthened by the prayers of all the people that Crew's story has touched."
Additionally, Farmer blacksmith& # 39; wife Amber smithwhose son Kelly Smith River He died earlier this year at the age of 3, he also wrote that he was "sending all our love."
Last week, Brittani informed his followers that Crew lay down to take a nap on Christmas day and found that he was not breathing when he went to see him.
"We are living a nightmare and I am dying inside," he wrote on Instagram at the time. "Please pray for my baby. This can't be real."
He later published photos of his little boy in the hospital.
"Doctors have concluded that the damage to Crew's brain is catastrophic and irreparable," said her husband. Jeff Leach, he wrote in part of a Facebook post on Saturday. "We are devastated. We have made the difficult decision to donate Crew's organs in the hope that he can help another child and his family in need. Crew fought bravely to be able to spend this time together. We are very blessed to have been here with the."
On Sunday, Brittani wrote that "our sweet crew went to be with Jesus today."
"Right now, Crew is dancing and playing in the sky with Jeff's brother, his great-grandparents, a little brother I never met and some very special children," he wrote in part of his post. "And one day we hope to meet the three or four little lives that he has saved. But right now there is a big hole in my heart and my arms feel empty. Please continue to pray for our strength in the next hours, days, weeks and years. "