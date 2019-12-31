Boosie Badazz talks about Kodak Black: & # 39; Every gang has to go to bed & # 39;

Bossie Badazz sat down for an interview where he was asked about Kodak Black and, according to Boosie, "every gangsta has to go to bed," referring to Kodak making his offer.

"Every gangster must go to bed," Boosie told DJ Vlad.

Like many, Boosie hopes and believes that time behind bars will help Kodak learn and grow, but as to where he makes his time … Boosie says that Kodak has to be in the general population along with the other inmates.

"I don't know Kodak, but if he's a G, he's going to be a pop man. No one can sit in any cell and can't hug each other in the visits. He has to adapt! He's going to make his time go by faster! it's going to make your head more focused on tight. You have to get into town, man, "he continued.

Kodak has just been sentenced to almost four years in prison last month after he pleaded guilty to gun charges arising from his arrest at a May concert.