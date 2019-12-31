Boo from Tamar Braxton, David Adefeso tells fans that they are heading to an amazing tropical resort for the new year – Watch his video

It seems that Tamar Braxton and David Adefeso have some great plans for this NYE. David shared a video on his social media account, announcing to everyone that he and his lady are heading to an incredible tropical resort for the New Year. Look the following video.

‘Go to this amazing tropical resort for the new year. My @tamarbraxton is already having withdrawal symptoms from the baby … 7 days from Beans😫😫🤣🤣! How are we going to survive this "South Mecca for adults only,quot; with the clear blue tropical ocean, surfing at dawn, kayaking at noon and resting by the private pool under the sunset? Hmph ….. "David captioned his post.

Tamar skipped the comments and said: "I am not. I left my tissue glue. My prints are coming out." I am ready to go see my baby. "Tamar is sad because he will be away from his son, Beans.

Somoene said: ‘Yes, yes awwwww !!!! He in good hands is your moment now !!!! ENJOY !! Thanks for sharing, "and another follower posted this:" Get a big boy, tay tay! Enjoy your trip! Don't feel guilty for being such an amazing mother. "

An installer posted on Instagram: ‘Wow … David makes Tamar enjoy every part of his vacation! Have a good trip, "another commentator wrote:" I love @tamarbraxton with you @ david.adefeso … He seems very happy, and I mean really. "

Someone else wanted the couple: ww Awwwww Happy holidays to all of you !! You two deserve it all … many blessings 🎉 ’

A fan told Tamar: Disfruta Enjoy, refresh yourself and be a great mother when you return! It will be good for all of you! "

Apart from this, Tamar recently shared a video on his social media account in which David Adefeso is filming his dance.

She couldn't look happier, and fans are excited to see her in such a good mood.

His followers made sure to thank David for putting a smile on Tamar's face.



