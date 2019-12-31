Big changes are happening in Zombies 2 Sneak Peek

Things have surely changed in Zombies 2.
ME! News has a small preview of the Disney Channel follow-up to its 2018 success Zombies, and everyone is now really working together, at least according to this clip. There are zombies in the cheerleading squad, and Addison (Meg Donnelly) got rid of her wig to wear her strong and proud white hair, and Zed (Milo Manheim) seems to be leading the charge to tear down the power plant that caused all this zombie outbreak in the first place, hoping to turn it into a place "where everyone can cheer,quot;, where zombies can be great and not scare citizens . from Seabrook.
Of course, while major changes occur, not everyone is delighted. "Green hair is anything," sings one of the cheerleaders, because some things never change.
You can see the clip, a bit of the song "We Got This,quot;, below!
Zombies 2 continues while Zed and Addison prepare for Prawn (their great graduation party), until they are interrupted by the arrival of a group of teenage werewolves, led by Willa (Chandler Kinney), Wyatt (Pearce Joza) and Wynter (Ariel Martin), and you can bet that a new monster that comes to Seabrook is not going to go so well with the city in general, and it probably won't be good for Zed and Addison’s burgeoning romance and Gambas plans.
Zombies 2 it will premiere on Valentine's Day, on February 14, 2020 on the Disney Channel at 8 p.m. You can listen to the full version of "We Got This,quot; tomorrow, January 1, and it will be available on DisneyMusicVevo on Friday, January 3.