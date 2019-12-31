Big changes are happening in Zombies 2 Sneak Peek

Things have surely changed in Zombies 2.

ME! News has a small preview of the Disney Channel follow-up to its 2018 success Zombies, and everyone is now really working together, at least according to this clip. There are zombies in the cheerleading squad, and Addison (Meg Donnelly) got rid of her wig to wear her strong and proud white hair, and Zed (Milo Manheim) seems to be leading the charge to tear down the power plant that caused all this zombie outbreak in the first place, hoping to turn it into a place "where everyone can cheer,quot;, where zombies can be great and not scare citizens . from Seabrook.

Of course, while major changes occur, not everyone is delighted. "Green hair is anything," sings one of the cheerleaders, because some things never change.