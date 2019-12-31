Barack Obama and Donald Trump tie for the most admired man of 2019 in the U.S. UU.

As if 2019 couldn't be more interesting, a Gallup poll has revealed that our president forever Barack Obama and Donald Trump have tied for the most admired man in the United States this year.

The analysis company surveyed more than 1,000 Americans about the men and women they most admired in the world and we just want to know who they talked to.

But while Trump is new to this, Obama has been faithful to this! According to CNN, this year marks the twelfth time that Obama is the most admired man in the United States, Gallup reported.

Our FLOTUS forever Michelle Obama ranks first for women in the United States and then Melania Trump follows her this year. Returning to men, there was also a tie for third place with Elon Musk and former President Jimmy Carter. Bill Gates arrived in room.

Pope Francis, Senator Bernie Sanders, the president of Intelligence of the House of Representatives, Adam Schiff, the Dalai Lama and Warren Buffet completed the top 10 for men.

Other women who were prominent include 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg, Oprah Winfrey and Hillary Clinton.

For the second year in a row, Michelle Obama stole first place from Hillary Clinton, who finished first 22 times in 25 years, Gallup said.

According to Gallup, the votes for the most admired men were divided mainly between the party lines.

Needless to say, I wonder if these votes reflect how people will actually vote in 2020.

Roommates, what do you think of the Gallup survey? Let us know!