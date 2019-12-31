Asteroid warning: Space rock 3 times size of VW Beetle hurtling towards Earth for New YearBy Admin0December 31, 2019TechnologyShareFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Asteroid warning: Space rock 3 times size of VW Beetle hurtling towards Earth for New Year – Express.co.uk%%ShareFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Recent Articles Rory MacDonald on jumping to PFL in 2020: "I want to go out and get money this time,quot; Sports Lisa Witt - December 31, 2019 0 Rory MacDonald will be inside the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on New Year's Eve and will pay close... Read moreJustin Bieber is getting a documentary series: watch the unprocessed trailer Entertainment Bradley Lamb - December 31, 2019 0 Courtesy of YouTube Originals. You are ready to lower the curtain. Justin Bieber It has had a whirlwind the last decade.... Read moreJacksonville Jaguars retain Doug Marrone and Dave Caldwell | NFL news Sports Lisa Witt - December 31, 2019 0 Read moreWerewolves arrive at Seabrook – Exclusive – Up News Info Entertainment Bradley Lamb - December 31, 2019 0 Read moreWerewolves arrive at Seabrook – Exclusive – Up News Info Entertainment Bradley Lamb - December 31, 2019 0 Read more