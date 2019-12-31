Arab League warns against & # 39; foreign interference & # 39; in Libya | News

By Matilda Coleman
The Arab League has called for efforts to "avoid foreign interference,quot; in Libya in the wake of military and maritime agreements between Turkey and the UN-recognized government in Tripoli.

The permanent representatives of the pan-Arab organization, at a meeting at its Cairo headquarters requested by Egypt, on Tuesday approved a resolution that highlights the "need to avoid interference that can help facilitate the arrival of foreign extremists in Libya."

They also expressed "serious concern about the military escalation that further aggravates the situation in Libya and threatens the security and stability of neighboring countries and the entire region."

On Monday, the UN envoy to Libya, Ghassan Salame, said the agreements signed by Turkey and the Tripoli government represented an "escalation,quot; of the conflict in the North African country.

Libya has been in conflict since a NATO-backed uprising in 2011 collapsed and killed Muammar Gaddafi, with rival administrations in the east and west competing for power.

In November, Ankara signed a security and military cooperation agreement and also signed a maritime jurisdiction agreement with the internationally recognized Government of National Agreement (GNA) based in the capital.

Currently, Turkey is trying to win parliamentary support to send troops to Libya.

Egypt is one of rmilitary commander enegade The main foreign sponsors of Khalifa Haftar.

Cairo has been flexing its diplomatic muscles since Turkey signed agreements with the Tripoli government last month.

Both parties in Libya have received foreign air support, primarily through drones, and Russian military contractors have deployed on the front line to help Haftar forces in recent months, diplomats and analysts say.

