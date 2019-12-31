Apryl and Fizz reveal their thoughts on Moniece Slaugter leaving Love and Hip HOP – Respond

Moniece Slaughter has been a staple in Love and Hip Hop Hollywood and even appeared in the Atlanta installment when an affair with Scrapp Deleon began. One's mother says goodbye to the franchise that put her on the map and her baby dad and his girlfriend revealed their thoughts about it.

During the last seasons of the program, Moniece has called it a toxic work environment that affects your mental health. She has often called the producers because of the way the edition in the program makes her look.

Now that he has fulfilled his contractual obligation, Slaughter is done with the reality series, right?

In a video shared by the shadow room, Apryl and Fizz offered their opinion on Moniece's claim.

Jones doesn't believe it.

"He would be happy if this was his last season, but I don't believe in anything Moniece says, I think he will come back." I think one day he will need the check because he has nothing else to do. Moniece talks a lot, that's why right now we think it's blah blah blah. "

Meanwhile, the B2K singer thinks she will return if they let her.

"Moniece has nothing to do and at the end of the day if she is allowed to return, she will."

The singer shot the couple on their own page with a legend that said: & # 39; Please don't make me have to leave early retirement strictly to go one more round with you and you b **** one good god d * * n time! But really this time. I will go ahead and straighten my head, come back and fuck yours. In fact, @ waltermosley … hit Zevit. I was trying to leave in peace, but shit I don't want to look great. Let me cut once or twice. Take shit forever. Don't forget who really happened and threw you out.

Do you think she really finished the show?



